Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AFU soldiers were found entering the post one by one being struck by drone
channel image
The Prisoner
9116 Subscribers
Shop now
156 views
Published 15 hours ago

Russian scouts found AFU soldiers one by one entering a house which served as a command post in Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy region. First FPV drone strucks the post as the second drone blew up a nearby car. There are strong suspicions that Russian forces will begin a new incursion into the region in the coming weeks.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
sumy regionvelyka pysarivkaafu command post

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket