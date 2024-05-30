AFU soldiers were found entering the post one by one being struck by drone

Russian scouts found AFU soldiers one by one entering a house which served as a command post in Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy region. First FPV drone strucks the post as the second drone blew up a nearby car. There are strong suspicions that Russian forces will begin a new incursion into the region in the coming weeks.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/