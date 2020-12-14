How Dirty & Infected With Bacteria Is Your Slave Muzzle?

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If you know anyone out there who is daft or ill informed enough to be walking around in the fresh air wearing a face nappy, then show them this video from MAINSTREAM TV where they ran a series of lab tests on different face masks and found bacteria levels of up to 680 MILLION, the average should be around 10,000...
Source : https://www.facebook.com/MrCharlieCheswick/videos/177195384141242