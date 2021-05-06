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It's ALL going to Fall Apart...
In this video, we break down major gloomy economic news, how the billionaires are preparing and what you can do.
Collin Kettell (founder, Nevada King)
https://nevadaking.ca/
TSX-V: NKG| OTC: NKG.V
This video was conducted on behalf of Nevada King, and was funded by Gold Standard Media LLC and/or affiliates. For our full disclaimer, please visit:
https://www.goldstandardir.com/nevada...
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