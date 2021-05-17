Tense Standoff Between Some Maricopa Cty officials and AZ Senate Have Escalated into War of Words

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AZGOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward provides an Arizona Audit update for May 17, 2021.
"Tense standoff between some Maricopa County officials and the Arizona Senate have escalated into war of words directed against the Senate, America's Audit and even former President Donald Trump.