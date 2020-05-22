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She slips up we didn't infect enough population
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81 views • May 22, 2020
Dame Donna Kinnair, the Chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing was live on the BBC 29th April when she blurted the wrong message to the public when asked about the testing. The sound is garbled but she seems to be saying - We have not infected enough patients or people in order to track and trace people.
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