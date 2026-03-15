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Why War Has Come! X Space
Stefan Molyneux
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In this Friday Night Live stream on 13 March 2026, Stefan Molyneux connects the conflict with Iran to what he sees as lingering superstition within Christianity, arguing that irrational beliefs continue to shape political decisions and international aggression. Callers raise questions about holding governments accountable and the foundations of morality, which leads into a discussion of Trump’s foreign policy record and its militaristic tendencies. He stresses the importance of bringing personal values into consistent alignment with behavior, placing heavy emphasis on individual responsibility, and invites listeners to explore his work on a universal, reason-based ethics as an alternative to faith-driven politics. The conversation moves between immediate geopolitical tensions and broader philosophical principles.


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iranpoliticssuperstitionchristianityevidencephilosophymoralityreasonstefan molyneuxbelieflivestream
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy