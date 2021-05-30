Pompeo: You Will Have to Impose Real Costs On The CCP to Get The Answers of The Virus

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Abstract: Pompeo: You’ll never have an investigation to get you anything unless the CCP changes their tune.You’ll have to impose real costs on them. If the costs are high enough, the Chinese Communist Party will ultimately be forced to come clean about what they did.