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Sophia Smallstorm - Creating Reality
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488 views • January 05, 2020
Sophia Smallstorm dissects how Sandy Hook was intended as a Psychological Operation (PsyOp). This presentation is very helpful for those stuck in a trance between belief and skepticism. Mind manipulators use the death of small children as among the most effective emotional tools to manipulate mass audiences and public perception.
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