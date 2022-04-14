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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich | Phase 2: Actual Trial & Enforcement of Judgement
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201 views • April 14, 2022
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich joins us for an update on the Grand Jury, explaining Phase 2: an actual trial and enforcement for judgement of crimes against humanity. April 11, 2022.
You can stay updated with Dr. Fuellmich's work here: https://www.fuellmich.com/
https://crimesagainsthumanitytour.com/ https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich | Phase 2: Actual Trial & Enforcement of Judgement
Dr Reiner Fuellmich, Phase 2, Actual Trial, Enforcement of Judgement, April 11 2022
You can stay updated with Dr. Fuellmich's work here: https://www.fuellmich.com/
https://crimesagainsthumanitytour.com/ https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich | Phase 2: Actual Trial & Enforcement of Judgement
Dr Reiner Fuellmich, Phase 2, Actual Trial, Enforcement of Judgement, April 11 2022
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