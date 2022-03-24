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Must See RT - Ukrainian neo-Nazi Battalions were Funded & Backed by NATO & CIA Maneuvering, to Fight Russia. English 032322.
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170 views • March 24, 2022
An excellent report in English on Ukrainian neo-Nazi battalions which were funded and backed by NATO
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