Homosexual and Tran gender agenda versus God

Well in this weeks episode of the Redneck Rabbi Spot I talk a little more about the Agenda of the left and the Homosexual and Tran Gender community agenda. I share my thoughts about what I truly believe we should be doing to combat these people and there Agenda.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.