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Elizabeth Bartholet Homeschooling Fascism Rebutted with Corey DeAngelis
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12 views • May 06, 2020
There is a woman calling for an end to your ability to control your childrens education, an end to your ability to protect them from the government indoctrination day prisons, and an end to your ability to shield yourself from the family destroying intrusive eyes of so called child "protective" government agencies. I will not let her go unchallenged.
To that end today we dissect this Harvard sourced tyranny with the help of Corey DeAngelis! Corey is the director of school choice at the reason foundation, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the executive director at the educational freedom institute.
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and way more check out our web site:
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To that end today we dissect this Harvard sourced tyranny with the help of Corey DeAngelis! Corey is the director of school choice at the reason foundation, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the executive director at the educational freedom institute.
For links to our:
Content Submission Form
Supporter Platforms
Social Media Profiles
Other Video Platforms
Swag Stores
Discord Server
and way more check out our web site:
https://www.disenthrall.me/platforms
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