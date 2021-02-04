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Reality Czars and Brain-chipped Monkeys - #NewWorldNextWeek
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140 views • February 04, 2021
Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: How the Biden Administration Can Help Solve Our Reality Crisis
https://archive.is/WuDeW
Kevin Roose
https://bit.ly/2LhoaHX
Your Problem Is Not With Section 230, But The 1st Amendment
https://archive.vn/pxqgq
The Mysterious Case of the Lady Gaga Inauguration Bird and ‘The Hunger Games’
https://archive.is/zidpU
NWNW Flashback: #CreepyJoeBiden and Lady Gaga to Establish Sexual Assault Centres (Nov. 16, 2017)
https://bit.ly/39NS7ch
Lady Gag Gag’s New Oreo: If the Cookie Doesn't Make You Sick, the Propaganda Will
https://archive.is/rlktx
Gag Gag’s Cancerous Cookie Ingredients
https://bit.ly/3toiLQH
Lady Gaga Calls on World Leaders to Help Fund a COVID-19 Vaccine
https://archive.is/CxKE4
NYC Restaurants to Reopen at 25% Indoor Capacity on Valentine's Day
https://archive.is/25ghu
Story #2: Elon Musk Wired Up a Monkey's Brain to Play Video Games
https://archive.is/WhlgZ
Denmark Reveals Concrete Plans for a Digital ‘Covid Passport’ In World First
https://archive.is/mBmKH
Story #3: RFK Jr Foils California Plan To Mandate COVID-19 Tests And Vaccines For Students And Teachers
https://bit.ly/2MAUIgC
Children’s Health Defense – California Chapter sends Letter to all California Superintendents regarding Medical Ethics, Emergency Use Products, Voluntary Testing & Vaccine Safety
https://bit.ly/3tnnd1X
Video: Flash Mob of Anti Maskers at a Natural Grocers in Denver, CO
https://bit.ly/3cG3iWi
Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Story #1: How the Biden Administration Can Help Solve Our Reality Crisis
https://archive.is/WuDeW
Kevin Roose
https://bit.ly/2LhoaHX
Your Problem Is Not With Section 230, But The 1st Amendment
https://archive.vn/pxqgq
The Mysterious Case of the Lady Gaga Inauguration Bird and ‘The Hunger Games’
https://archive.is/zidpU
NWNW Flashback: #CreepyJoeBiden and Lady Gaga to Establish Sexual Assault Centres (Nov. 16, 2017)
https://bit.ly/39NS7ch
Lady Gag Gag’s New Oreo: If the Cookie Doesn't Make You Sick, the Propaganda Will
https://archive.is/rlktx
Gag Gag’s Cancerous Cookie Ingredients
https://bit.ly/3toiLQH
Lady Gaga Calls on World Leaders to Help Fund a COVID-19 Vaccine
https://archive.is/CxKE4
NYC Restaurants to Reopen at 25% Indoor Capacity on Valentine's Day
https://archive.is/25ghu
Story #2: Elon Musk Wired Up a Monkey's Brain to Play Video Games
https://archive.is/WhlgZ
Denmark Reveals Concrete Plans for a Digital ‘Covid Passport’ In World First
https://archive.is/mBmKH
Story #3: RFK Jr Foils California Plan To Mandate COVID-19 Tests And Vaccines For Students And Teachers
https://bit.ly/2MAUIgC
Children’s Health Defense – California Chapter sends Letter to all California Superintendents regarding Medical Ethics, Emergency Use Products, Voluntary Testing & Vaccine Safety
https://bit.ly/3tnnd1X
Video: Flash Mob of Anti Maskers at a Natural Grocers in Denver, CO
https://bit.ly/3cG3iWi
Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Keywords
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