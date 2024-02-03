Day 5 Take Our Border Back Texas Travel Fun 69

This is an excerpt from:
Travel Fun 96 it is very well-connected Go check out The Youtube Channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTOMzGevvyQ&t=106s
Visit My Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/jefflepard
********************
Book Your Travel:
https://www.booking.com/index.html?ai...
********************
Get the Best Selling Travel Guide on Amazon:
**********
Subscribe to my channel:
Watch my most recent video:
Watch my most popular video
**********
We use TubeBuddy to optimize and grow our channel
https://www.Tubebuddy.com/travelfun69
**********
We are a participant in the Amazon Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon and affiliated sites.
**********
Follow Travel Fun 69 on social media:
Instagram: https://instagram.com/travelfun_69
Facebook: https://facebook.com/travelfun69
Twitter: https://twitter.com/travelfun69
********************
Hosted by Jeff Lepard
Edited for YouTube by Kevin Kaye
http://bit.ly/kevinkayeyoutube
**********
#takeourborderback #truckerconvoy #convoy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.