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THURSDAY - SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
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EP 2107-9AM BREAKING: HHS Spokesperson Warns America: "BUY AMMO" Left Is Planning Armed Insurrection After The Election
Michael Caputo, the top spokesman at the Department of Health and Human Services, confirmed to NPR on Tuesday that he made comments during a Facebook Live event on Sunday that have attracted attention and concern – but he said that some of the comments had been taken out of context.
The longtime political strategist did not dispute that he said he believes there are scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who are trying to undermine President Trump and accused them of “sedition.”
Caputo also raised the specter of violence if Trump wins the election, saying: “The drills that you’ve seen are nothing. If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentleman — because it’s going to be hard to get.”
EP 2107-9AM BREAKING: HHS Spokesperson Warns America: “BUY AMMO” Left Is Planning Armed Insurrection After The Election – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2RCB1E6
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