Cruz shares his wet dreams about Venezuela, Cuba & Iran regime changes

Three regime changes in a row? Cruz shares his wet dreams about Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran

Senator Ted Cruz said he believes that within the next six months the US could succeed in replacing the governments of Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran with “friends of America.”

💬 “If that happened, it would be the biggest geopolitical shift since the fall of the Berlin Wall,” Cruz said, referring to the November 1989 events.

