Don Keith: Prosecutor Jack Smith, Presidential Immunity, And Supreme Court Precedent





🚩 Jonathan Turley weighs in on the subject:

"Special Counsel Jack Smith is now seeking to leapfrog the appellate court and ask for a ruling from the Supreme Court on Trump's immunity claims. The only reason for this petition is to seek to guarantee a trial of Trump (and possible conviction) before the election...





"...The matter is currently before the D.C. Circuit which is viewed as a favorable court for Smith. However, Smith is trying to avoid any delay in the March trial date, set to begin the day before Super Tuesday...





"...The Supreme Court may not view a trial of Trump during the campaign to be as motivating or urgent as does Smith. This is a novel legal argument that the Court would ordinarily prefer to hear the views from the appellate judges."





@JonathanTurley

https://x.com/JonathanTurley/status/1734273638231069066?s=20









@RealDonKeith

https://x.com/RealDonKeith/status/1734317603483431388?s=20