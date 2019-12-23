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Go MGTOW-Monk to avoid legal problems in life
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29 views • December 23, 2019
Going MGTOW is all about avoiding the family court system by avoiding alimony/child-support, by avoiding marriage and avoiding pregnancy. But now with more and more anti-male laws coming around, and women using them frequently, it is just getting too DANGEROUS to even associate with women anymore, so now I advise more and more men to go MGTOW-Monk (or go 'Monk-Mode'), and that means to try to live your life with as little association with women as possible. The world is getting crazy out there, you've got to play safe or you will go to jail.
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