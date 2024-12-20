🚨BREAKING🚨 SPEAKER JOHNSON'S CHRISTMAS BETRAYAL BACKFIRES AS MUSK AND TRUMP FORCE HIS HAND❗

? Help Take Years Off the Clock With Collagen ?

➡️ http://healthwithgary.com

Click to Get 51% Off!





?️ Gear Up with Exclusive Next News Merch! ?️

➡️ http://shop.NextNewsNetwork.com

Don't miss out on our limited edition merch—grab yours now!





In this explosive segment from Next News Network's RAW FEED, host Gary Franchi exposes the dramatic implosion of the establishment as Dan Crenshaw melts down and the deep state's massive spending bill gets gutted. What began as another attempt to ram through a 1,500-page monstrosity has transformed into an unprecedented victory for the American people, thanks to an unlikely alliance between Elon Musk and Donald Trump.





Watch as Crenshaw, once marketed as a conservative hero, completely loses it on social media, hurling insults at anyone questioning his suspicious stock trades. The mask has finally slipped, revealing the true face of the establishment as they panic over their exposed corruption. But that's just the beginning.





Speaker Mike Johnson, breaking his promise to end "Christmas omnibus bills," tried to force through a massive spending package loaded with bioweapon funding and special interest payoffs. But something remarkable happened – the American people, alongside Elon Musk and Donald Trump, said "enough." The result? A bill gutted from 1,547 pages to just 116, sending shockwaves through the DC establishment.





Marjorie Taylor Greene exposes how the Uniparty is desperately trying to blame Elon Musk for their failure, revealing their true fear: free speech on X allowing the American people to fight back against their corrupt agenda. Meanwhile, Rand Paul drops a bombshell suggestion – make Elon Musk Speaker of the House – sending the establishment into complete panic mode.





The story takes an even more dramatic turn as Trump hosts a private dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, signaling a potential realignment that has the deep state trembling. This comes as hidden provisions for bioweapon labs and other dangerous programs are exposed in the original bill, revealing just what they tried to slip past the American people.





Patriots, your support makes this kind of investigative journalism possible. While the mainstream media covers for the establishment, we're here exposing the truth.





Join our mission by contributing at https://www.givesendgo.com/Keep-Next-News-Alive or via PayPal at https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=BAC78BHT6NPU6. Want exclusive access and special recognition? Become a channel member at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLoNQH9RCndfUGOb2f7E1Ew/join, where our Operative, Commander, and Sentinel levels offer unique perks and direct access to the Next News team.





Watch as Congressional puppet Dick Durbin gets destroyed by his own words while defending pay raises, and witness Thomas Massie's prophetic warning about the Christmas spending trap coming true. The swamp's desperation is palpable as they realize their old playbook isn't working anymore.





But perhaps most revealing is Crenshaw's unhinged response to questions about his stock trades, attacking patriots as "bottom feeders" while defending his suspicious financial gains. This is what happens when the establishment feels threatened – they show their true colors.





The battle lines are being drawn. On one side, you have the Uniparty establishment desperately clinging to power. On the other, an alliance of America First leaders and awakened citizens fighting to take back control. The outcome of this struggle will determine America's future.





Gary Franchi and the Next News Network team are working around the clock to bring you these explosive revelations. While other networks parrot the establishment's talking points, we're digging deeper, connecting dots, and exposing the truth they don't want you to see.





Stay vigilant, patriots. This is just the beginning.





Catch the whole RAW FEED live stream at https://youtu.be/5gft-lXmBj8





? The Silent Coup: Your Guide Through Political Storms ?

➡️ http://silent-coup.com/ebook

Fast Action Needed! Exclusive Release & Secret Bonus Inside.





Source: https://odysee.com/@NextNewsNetwork:8/%F0%9F%9A%A8breaking-speaker-johnson's-christmas:4