NWO: The Vatican, the Nazis, the Dutch royals and Europe’s pedo network

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to ThebigawakeningQ



Vatican expert Kevin Annett and Dutch investigative reporter Ella Ster speak on the Vatican and the Dutch royals’ involvement in Europe’s pedophile network