'TIME TO LOCK & LOAD?

AMERICA IS IN A WORLD OF PAIN NOW! THE AVERAGE AMERICAN IS STILL WORSHIPPING ENTERTAINMENT AND DOES SEE THE HANDWRITING ON THE WAY. MOST AMERICANS ARE BEING CRUSHED FINANCIALLY AND YET PEOPLE ACT LIKE NOTHING IS WRONG. THE CHICKENS ARE COMING HOME TO ROOST AND ONE DAY SOON IN THE DEAD OF NIGHT EVIL WILL BE BUSTING DOWN THEIR DOORS AND IT WILL BE TOO LATE. OUR GOVERNMENT IS FULL OF TRAITORS AND SOLD US OUT. WE MUST NO FEND FOR OURSELVES BECAUSE THERE'S NO HELP COMING. IF YOU HVENT PREPARED TIMES UP. THE TIME FOR CRYING HAS ARRIVED BECAUSE NO ONE STOOD UP AND STOPPED THIS SATANIC EVIL...