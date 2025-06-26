BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cooper Flagg: From Small-Town Maine to No. 1 NBA Draft Pick | 2025 Rising Star
newsplusglobe
14 views • 17 hours ago

Cooper Flagg: From Small-Town Maine to No. 1 NBA Draft Pick | 2025 Rising Star

Meet Cooper Flagg, the basketball phenom from Newport, Maine, who rose from a small-town star to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. After dominating high school basketball at Montverde Academy and earning top honors at Duke University, Flagg is poised to become the next NBA superstar. Discover his journey, skills, and what makes him a once-in-a-generation talent. Don’t miss this deep dive into Cooper Flagg’s rise!

#CooperFlagg #NBADraft2025 #DallasMavericks #DukeBasketball #RisingStar #BasketballPhenomenon #NBA2025 #MontverdeAcademy #FutureNBAStar

dallas mavericksnba draft 2025basketball highlightscooper flaggmontverde academyduke basketballnba prospectsrising nba starsbasketball phenomnba rookie 2025
