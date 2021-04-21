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BJM DATA SHOWS NO EXCESS DEATHS IN 2020 ( FAKE PANDEMIC LIES AND FEAR )
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83 views • April 21, 2021
BJM DATA SHOWS NO EXCESS DEATHS IN 2020
If data is adjusted for population it was not even a bad year — especially if adjusted for AGING population (where alleged COVID deaths occurred). It’s a re-labelling of the actuarial tables.
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9c7qJvwx7YQ2/
If data is adjusted for population it was not even a bad year — especially if adjusted for AGING population (where alleged COVID deaths occurred). It’s a re-labelling of the actuarial tables.
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9c7qJvwx7YQ2/
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