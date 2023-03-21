JAB Pushers LIE About mRNA Tech: TRUTH: mRNA Is NANO Technological NIGHTMARE

Big Pharma shills are gaslighting the public by falsely claiming there is no nanotechnology inside the Covid-19 nanotechnological shots.

Karen Kingston is back with Stew and is highlighting Dr. Robert Malone’s admission that mRNA technology is the beginning of transhumanism.

He defines transhumanism as the mechanical and biological modifications to humanity.

People are being lied to and told the injections are full of lipids and cholesterol because that sounds better than admitting it’s nanotechnology.

It’s very important that victims of the bioweapon be able to specifically articulate the crime that was committed against them.

Humanity was injected with nanotechnology to advance transhumanism.

Russian General Kirillov claims the pharmaceutical companies have been working with the U.S. government to create the pandemic.

He also warned European countries to cancel their contracts with Pfizer.

These pathogens and nanotech are more dangerous to humanity than a nuclear bomb.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network