Michael Yon and Mike Adams talk Panama, Pakistan, India, Russia and SEA ROUTES...
What is happening
What is happening
144 views • 12 hours ago

Michael Yon and Mike Adams talk Panama, Pakistan, India, Russia and SEA ROUTES for energy and trade


To learn more, visit: https://michaelyon.substack.com/


- Michael Yan's Return and Overview of Geopolitical Issues (0:01)

- Panamanian Reactions to US Aggression and Strategic Importance of the Panama Canal (2:13)

- Grand Strategic Level and Global Power Dynamics (4:52)

- US-China Rivalry and the Role of the Panama Canal (7:20)

- Strait of Hormuz and Global Energy Security (36:58)

- China's Strategic Moves and Infrastructure Investments (44:43)

- US-China Trade War and Economic Implications (48:05)

- Anthropological Warfare and Demographic Changes (48:17)

- Migration and Demographic Changes in the US (52:53)

- Future Projections and Strategic Planning (1:07:35)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we're helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


