Sudden Death "Epidemic" Tied to Jabs is "National Security Issue": Ed Dowd, Ex-BlackRock

The massive increase in all-cause mortality including among young and healthy populations—and sports figures—is a national security crisis that must be urgently investigated as people continue dropping dead or becoming disabled, warned former BlackRock investment manager and number cruncher Ed Dowd in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Dowd, who recently testified in a hearing organized by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), said the insurance data doesn't lie. In his new book "Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022," the founding partner with Phinance Technologies highlights the numbers that should be extremely troubling to anyone coming from multiple sources.





