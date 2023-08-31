RFK Jr Shares His MugShot, Says Trump's Defiant Face was very effective 💪

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Jesse Watters talks to Robert Kennedy Jr about PDJT's mugshot:
Do you think the mugshot appeals to a Democrat base in any way?
RFK Jr: I had a mugshot when I was arrested in Puerto Rico when I was doing a protest against the Navy...
source:
https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1696677148738617631?s=20