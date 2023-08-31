Create New Account
RFK Jr Shares His MugShot, Says Trump's Defiant Face was very effective 💪
Jesse Watters talks to Robert Kennedy Jr about PDJT's mugshot:

Do you think the mugshot appeals to a Democrat base in any way?

RFK Jr: I had a mugshot when I was arrested in Puerto Rico when I was doing a protest against the Navy...



source:

https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1696677148738617631?s=20

jesse wattersarrestindictmentpresident donald j trumprfk jrmugshot

