COVID QUESTIONERS DEEMED ‘DOMESTIC TERRORISTS’
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published Yesterday

A trip down memory lane chronicling how Homeland Security labeled us all ‘domestic terrorists’ for trying to warn people about the harms of the COVID shots, masking kids, warnings and attacks meant to achieve COVID compliance. Will the same op be run during a climate emergency?


