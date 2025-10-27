Donald Wilson And Paul Preston Talk About Sikhs And About Prop 50 And California Elections And About Buc-ee's

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul Preston interviews Donald Wilson about various subjects such as the Sikhs, Buc-ee's stores, proposition 50 and California elections and how elections are corrupted and how they should be securely operated to have fair and honest elections. Also learn why term limits are not good.
Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/preston-wilson-elections-interview