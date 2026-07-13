Can America Move Beyond the Two-Party System? An interview with Tucker Carlson

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Are Americans ready for something beyond today's political divide? Tucker Carlson discusses the failures of the two-party system, the importance of principled leadership, and why peaceful political reform may be the nation's best path forward.
#Politics #Leadership #Democracy #Freedom #TuckerCarlson #DecentralizedTV
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