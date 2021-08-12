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New video from the border: migrants CRAMMED into Texas holding facility - filmed by ‘FED-UP’ Border Patrol officer (Townhall)
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50 views • August 12, 2021
The footage obtained by Townhall allegedly shows a Border Patrol facility in Texas, where border agents are reaching “breaking point,” according to a report.
The people can be seen covering nearly every inch of the floor, with many (faces blurred) not wearing face masks.
The WH has been facing renewed pressure over how to deal with the border crisis, with Customs and Border Protection encountering more than 200,000 people at the southern border, numbers not seen in two decades.
The people can be seen covering nearly every inch of the floor, with many (faces blurred) not wearing face masks.
The WH has been facing renewed pressure over how to deal with the border crisis, with Customs and Border Protection encountering more than 200,000 people at the southern border, numbers not seen in two decades.
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