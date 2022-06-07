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Uvalde "Shooting"; NO OBITUARIES For ANY of The Supposed Victims - ZERO
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102 views • June 07, 2022
A careful search of two independent databases for Texas obituaries, reveals ZERO obituaries for any of the supposed "victims" of the Uvalde / Robb school shooting.
See previous video showing zero birth records for the supposed "child victims" of the shooting. Anyone can pull an old photo from a family album, give the person in it a new name (and birth date), and call that person a new relative (who was never actually born). Then just say they died mountain climbing, or in a plane crash, or in a "shooting"... whatever you want. No trace of them, because they were never born.
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Uvalde, Robb, School Shooting, propaganda, active shooter, active shooter drill, shooting hoaxes, fake shootings, gun control, Xavier Javier Lopez, Amy Jo Garza, Uziyah GARCIA, Eva Mireles, Irma GARCIA, Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, Texas shooting, FEMA, corrupt police, constitution, second amendment, corrupt government, false flag, death records, obituaries, birth records, evidence, hoax, fake, fake shootings,
See previous video showing zero birth records for the supposed "child victims" of the shooting. Anyone can pull an old photo from a family album, give the person in it a new name (and birth date), and call that person a new relative (who was never actually born). Then just say they died mountain climbing, or in a plane crash, or in a "shooting"... whatever you want. No trace of them, because they were never born.
============================
Uvalde, Robb, School Shooting, propaganda, active shooter, active shooter drill, shooting hoaxes, fake shootings, gun control, Xavier Javier Lopez, Amy Jo Garza, Uziyah GARCIA, Eva Mireles, Irma GARCIA, Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, Texas shooting, FEMA, corrupt police, constitution, second amendment, corrupt government, false flag, death records, obituaries, birth records, evidence, hoax, fake, fake shootings,
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