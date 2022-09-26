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Russia Threatens War: Chart Says War 2023 - Trump offers Ultimatum 09262022
High Hopes
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65 views • September 26, 2022

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


September 26, 2022


Putin warned the West that he isn’t bluffing over using Nukes. He previously rebuked NATO countries for supplying weapons to help Ukraine. Also, DJT had spoken at a Rally, and there were no white stars on the flag – that means it’s an ultimatum for enemies. If they surrender immediately, they may live, if not, they are captured and there are no deals. Death is the only option.


00:00 - Putin won’t Bluff on Nukes

07:41 - Putin Video

08:27 - Trump Rally - No Stars on Flag

11:18 - The Bear Awakes

15:30 - Joseph’s Kitchen

18:31 - Next War Cycle

22:54 - Chris Reed Headlines

26:23 - Leslie Johnson Headlines

27:41 - Cornerstone Asset Metals


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ljt7d-russia-threatens-war-chart-says-war-2023-trump-offers-ultimatum-09262022.html


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trumpcurrent eventsheadlinesrussiagoldputinrallyamerican flagsilvernuclear warprophecy clubnext warstan johnsonleslie johnsonjosephs kitchenchris reedbear awakes
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