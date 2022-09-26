Russia Threatens War: Chart Says War 2023 - Trump offers Ultimatum 09262022

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
September 26, 2022
Putin warned the West that he isn’t bluffing over using Nukes. He previously rebuked NATO countries for supplying weapons to help Ukraine. Also, DJT had spoken at a Rally, and there were no white stars on the flag – that means it’s an ultimatum for enemies. If they surrender immediately, they may live, if not, they are captured and there are no deals. Death is the only option.
00:00 - Putin won’t Bluff on Nukes
07:41 - Putin Video
08:27 - Trump Rally - No Stars on Flag
11:18 - The Bear Awakes
15:30 - Joseph’s Kitchen
18:31 - Next War Cycle
22:54 - Chris Reed Headlines
26:23 - Leslie Johnson Headlines
27:41 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
