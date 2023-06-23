Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3099b - We Are Now In The Transparency Phase, The Door Has Been Open, Backchannels Are Important
channel image
GalacticStorm
2036 Subscribers
Shop now
171 views
Published Yesterday

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News - June 22, 2023

Ep. 3099b - We Are Now In The Transparency Phase, The Door Has Been Open, Backchannels Are Important

The [DS] biggest fear is a population that is awake and seeing the criminal syndicate system. We are now in the transparency phase, the door has been open. The patriots are in control and they are producing the evidence so the people see and understand the infiltration. As the people see more, they will want accountability and the only agency that can do that is the military. Biden received a funeral salute at his inauguration at Arlington cemetery. Trump is the CIC and the military is behind him. 

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


🍃  Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃

--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 53% OFF !!!

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket