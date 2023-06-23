X22 REPORT Ep. 3099b - We Are Now In The Transparency Phase, The Door Has Been Open, Backchannels Are Important

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News - June 22, 2023

Ep. 3099b - We Are Now In The Transparency Phase, The Door Has Been Open, Backchannels Are Important



The [DS] biggest fear is a population that is awake and seeing the criminal syndicate system. We are now in the transparency phase, the door has been open. The patriots are in control and they are producing the evidence so the people see and understand the infiltration. As the people see more, they will want accountability and the only agency that can do that is the military. Biden received a funeral salute at his inauguration at Arlington cemetery. Trump is the CIC and the military is behind him.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.





