Max Blumenthal & Wyatt Reed challenge Democrat leadership & celebrity performers at DNC2024 on the Biden-Harris support for Israel's Genocide in Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
0
69 views • 8 months ago

WATCH The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal & Wyatt Reed challenge Democrat leadership and celebrity performers at #DNC2024 on the Biden-Harris support for Israel's genocide in Gaza.  (Adding that the DNC2024 would not allow anyone to be a Speaker in support of Palestine. Cynthia)

Video is Featuring:

Keenan Thompson of SNL

Chuck Schumer 

Rev. Al Sharpton

Stevie Wonder

Sen. Cory Booker

Wolf Blitzer of CNN

Kaitlan Collins of CNN

Rep. Steny Hoyer

Terry McAuliffe

Go to this to see how much your representatives get from Israel:

https://trackaipac.com/

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
