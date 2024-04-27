Chico was chained to the porch the stress of not being free made his condition worse

Pitiful Animal





Apr 25, 2024





This boy's name was Chico.

Only one year old, but Chico was chained 24/7 on the porch just because he was sick.

He had had infectious scabies, worms and eye infections.

The stress of not being free made his condition worse.

When we saw dogs in distress, we tried not to judge too much.

Because all we wanted was to help animals and make them feel better.

However, we took every opportunity to be able to combine dog support with education.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAN8xjshsa8