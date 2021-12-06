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A NURSE SPEAKS OUT ~ FIRST HAND WITNESS!
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50 views • December 06, 2021
A NURSE SPEAKS OUT ~ FIRST HAND WITNESS!
A Nurses testimony at the jab mandates response meeting Gold Coast Australia, 2/12/2021 👇👇
30 years experience including ICU and ED… forced out of the System.
As time goes on we must be willing to surrender ourselves to new growth, challenge old paradigms, and surrender ourselves to new experiences.
To view in full 👇
https://rumble.com/vq3zu0-vacc....ine-mandates-respons
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/watch/a-nurse-speaks-out-first-hand-witness_mKmU8DLVGbh9RNM.html
A Nurses testimony at the jab mandates response meeting Gold Coast Australia, 2/12/2021 👇👇
30 years experience including ICU and ED… forced out of the System.
As time goes on we must be willing to surrender ourselves to new growth, challenge old paradigms, and surrender ourselves to new experiences.
To view in full 👇
https://rumble.com/vq3zu0-vacc....ine-mandates-respons
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/watch/a-nurse-speaks-out-first-hand-witness_mKmU8DLVGbh9RNM.html
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