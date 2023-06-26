When Feeling My Fear Does the Memory Come Back? Talk to God Honestly, Anger Blocks in Relationship With God

Original:https://youtu.be/ufyzTeLA28w
20091024 The Human Soul - Fear Revisited P2
Cut:
23m30s - 28m22s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
******************************
“LOVE ISN’T JUSTICE.”
@ 25m15s
“WHEN THE FEELING IS PRESENT THAT UNLOCKS EVERYTHING ELSE.”
@ 25m48s
“IF I’M NOT RIGHT NOW CONNECTING WITH THE CAUSAL EMOTION, THEN I DON’T WANT IT.”
@ 26m40s
“WHEN YOU’RE TRUTHFUL WITH GOD, IT WILL OPEN YOU UP.”
@ 27m22s
