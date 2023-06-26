Create New Account
When Feeling My Fear Does the Memory Come Back? Talk to God Honestly, Anger Blocks in Relationship With God
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published Monday

Original:https://youtu.be/ufyzTeLA28w

20091024 The Human Soul - Fear Revisited P2


Cut:

23m30s - 28m22s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************


“LOVE ISN’T JUSTICE.”

@ 25m15s


“WHEN THE FEELING IS PRESENT THAT UNLOCKS EVERYTHING ELSE.”

@ 25m48s


“IF I’M NOT RIGHT NOW CONNECTING WITH THE CAUSAL EMOTION, THEN I DON’T WANT IT.”

@ 26m40s


“WHEN YOU’RE TRUTHFUL WITH GOD, IT WILL OPEN YOU UP.”

@ 27m22s


Keywords
soul foodone with godsoul conditionsoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearchoice to feelprecious child of godlaw of attraction and fearfree will and choicesoul awakeningemotions and memoriesgods laws and principleshonest with godtruth and honestyfear and memorylove and injusticepraying to god honestlyblockages towards god

