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Marina Abramovic | Marina Speaks About Russian / Ukraine Conflict
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164 views • February 28, 2022
Spirit Cooking Satanic Advisor to Bill Gates, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga Speaks About Russia / Ukraine Conflict
Learn More About the Spirit Cooking Satan Worshipping Spiritual Advisor for the Celebrities Today At:
Watch Microsoft's Easter Commercial featuring Marina Abramovic:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWw5F3jbOtE
Spirit Cooking 101:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EsJLNGVJ7E
Learn More About the Spirit Cooking Satan Worshipping Spiritual Advisor for the Celebrities Today At:
Watch Microsoft's Easter Commercial featuring Marina Abramovic:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWw5F3jbOtE
Spirit Cooking 101:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EsJLNGVJ7E
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