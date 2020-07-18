FACE-MASKS INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF CREATING AND CATCHING DISEASE

Research Cite list of studies listed in video and/orAdditional: SUPPORTING STUDIES LISTINGS OF FACE MASK INEFFICACY AND DANGERS on web link provided at minds.comCOVID 19 SUMMARY:TESTS: THERE IS NO TEST FOR COVID19 – all the tests, test for "reactions" that can be caused by many things in addition to a high false positive rate. Virologists and immunologists state that ANY PERSON THAT HAS HAD A VACCINE SHOT CAN TEST POSITIVE FOR "COVID19" because corona virus is part of some vaccines. NO PERSON CAN GUARANTEE – what is in a "vaccine" syringe at the end point of being injected, nor its efficacy, nor its safety.DEATHS – CDC and bureau of vital health stats issued "guidelines" declaring that anything "suspected" of being "covid19" should be entered on death certificates regardless of reason for death.*People testing positive for "covid19" does not mean they have "covid19" or that they are contagious.*Masks for healthy people and quarantine for healthy people have been proven for over a 100 years in westernized civilization to NOT BE EFFECTIVE –*INFECTED PERSONS OF ANY DISEASE THAT - ARE TO A POINT OF BEING contagious – do NOT PRESENT THE APPEARANCE OF A HEALTHY PERSON – anyone who is that sick and goes out in public - would be a concern with or without a mask.