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FACE-MASKS INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF CREATING AND CATCHING DISEASE
truth_now
truth_now
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38 views • July 18, 2020
Research Cite list of studies listed in video and/or
Additional: SUPPORTING STUDIES LISTINGS OF FACE MASK INEFFICACY AND DANGERS on web link provided at minds.com
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1131318398545813504?referrer=research_start_point
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
COVID 19 SUMMARY:
TESTS: THERE IS NO TEST FOR COVID19 – all the tests, test for "reactions" that can be caused by many things in addition to a high false positive rate. Virologists and immunologists state that ANY PERSON THAT HAS HAD A VACCINE SHOT CAN TEST POSITIVE FOR "COVID19" because corona virus is part of some vaccines. NO PERSON CAN GUARANTEE – what is in a "vaccine" syringe at the end point of being injected, nor its efficacy, nor its safety.
DEATHS – CDC and bureau of vital health stats issued "guidelines" declaring that anything "suspected" of being "covid19" should be entered on death certificates regardless of reason for death.
*People testing positive for "covid19" does not mean they have "covid19" or that they are contagious.
*Masks for healthy people and quarantine for healthy people have been proven for over a 100 years in westernized civilization to NOT BE EFFECTIVE –
*INFECTED PERSONS OF ANY DISEASE THAT - ARE TO A POINT OF BEING contagious – do NOT PRESENT THE APPEARANCE OF A HEALTHY PERSON – anyone who is that sick and goes out in public - would be a concern with or without a mask.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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