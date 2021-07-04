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THAT TIME JOE BIDEN THREATENED TO NUKE THE SPIRIT OF 1776
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30 views • July 04, 2021
By now you’ve probably heard of Joe Biden’s rambling, incoherent anti-Second Amendment comments from a couple weeks back, including his attempt to explain to Americans that if they are going to take on the federal government, they'll need F15s and nuclear weapons. Which is another way of saying that, from wannabe Dear Leader Joe’s perspective, the federal government of the U.S.S.A. would be completely entitled to legitimately use F15s and nukes against any American movement that would be foolhardy enough to embrace the Spirit of 1776 to the point of applying it to the abusive, destructive, and downright evil construct that is Washington, D.C.
Before laughing this off as a joke or just another example of dementia-addled Creepy Joe Biden doing his uncontrollable thing, please remember that this is the man – or the puppet – who currently has access to F15s and nukes. This mumbling, stumbling, Marxist muppet actually has access to the weapons of mass warfare that he mentioned...
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Before laughing this off as a joke or just another example of dementia-addled Creepy Joe Biden doing his uncontrollable thing, please remember that this is the man – or the puppet – who currently has access to F15s and nukes. This mumbling, stumbling, Marxist muppet actually has access to the weapons of mass warfare that he mentioned...
_______
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER signup at https://www.hellrazerreport.com/newsletter.html
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Please note that while we engage regularly on all of the social media platforms listed at our site (including those linked below), our preferred point of contact is Gab.com. We strive to read and respond to any interactions there first, so please connect with us at Gab if you haven't already. Thanks!
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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