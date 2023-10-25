⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

▫️ The Armed Forces of the RU FED continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery & heavy flamethrower systems repelled 15 attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 14th, 32nd, 43rd, 54th & 67th mechanised brigades, as well as 101st Territorial Defence Brig near Timkovka, Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ Up to 145 UKR troops, 2 infantry fighting vehicles & 2 motor vehicles have been neutralised.

▫️ In the course of counterbattery warfare, the RU troops wiped out 1 U.S.-made M777 artill system & 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artill systs.

▫️ In addition, ammo depots of the AFU 1st Special OPs Brig were destroyed close to Volchansk & Ogurtsovo (Kharkov reg).

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr GOF, helicopters & artill repelled 3 attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 15th Natl Guard Regi & 67th Mechd Brig close to Grigorovka (DPR) & Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).

▫️ Strikes were delivered at manpower & hardware of the AFU 63rd Mechd Brig near Torskoye (DPR).

▫️ Up to 30 UKR troops, 2 armoured fighting vehics & 3 motor vehics were eliminated.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units the Yug GOF supported by aviation & artill repelled 5 attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 24th Mechd Brig & 77th Airmobile Brig close to Kurdyumovka, Andreyevka, Kirovo, and Maloilyinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ The Russian units delivered strikes at AFU manpower and hardware close to Krasnoye, Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka, and Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy lost more than 500 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two pick-up trucks.

▫️ In the course of counterbattery warfare, the Russian troops wiped out one U.S.-made M119 howitzer and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery inflicted losses on manpower clusters of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Brigade, and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Ugledar, Urozhaynoye, and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy lost up to 160 Ukrainian troops, one tank, and three pickup trucks.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Troops supported by aviation and artillery repelled five attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 82th Mechanised Brigade and 65th Airborne Brigade near Verbovoye and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Up to 85 Ukrainian troops, four tanks, five armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles were neutralised.

▫️ Also, two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, one D-20 howitzer, and one U.S.-made M119 howitzer were destroyed during counter-battery warfare.

▫️ In Kherson direction, strikes were delivered at located AFU manpower clusters near Aleshinskiy island and the small railway bridge over the Dnieper River.

▫️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 110 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 105 areas during the day.

▫️ In addition, one command and observation post of the 15th Ukrainian National Guard Regiment was wiped out near Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Russian air defence units intercepted two MiG-29 aircraft, one Su-25 ground-attack aircraft, and one L-39 combat training aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force close to Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic), Kazachyi Lageri (Kherson region), and Sinelnikovo (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▫️ Over the past 24 hours, two U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, one S-200 anti-aircraft missile converted to hit ground targets, as well as two HARM anti-radiation missiles and two U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, were intercepted.

▫️ In addition, 51 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted close to Zolotaryovka, Nyrkovo, Topolevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novosyolkovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Ingenernoye, Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region), Peschanovka (Kherson region), Tavolzhanka, and Olshana (Kharkov region).

📊 In total, 515 airplanes and 253 helicopters, 8,271 UAVs, 441 air defence missile systems, 12,930 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,169 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,875 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 14,662 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.