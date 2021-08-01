© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VACCINE RELATED DEATHS SKYROCKET ACROSS AMERICA
Follow
7
Share
Report
384 views • August 01, 2021
As many as 900,000 may have already died from the fake kill shots here in the U.S. Where is Bill Gates? He is MIA and in hiding. Social Media is silencing harmed individuals from telling you their story. The vaccinated are the ones dying.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.