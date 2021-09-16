© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE 2 REASONS TRUMP IS NOT IN THE WHITE HOUSE TODAY (THE WINTER OF OUR DISCONTENT)
Follow
0
Share
Report
63 views • September 16, 2021
1st Not Properly fighting the final war on terror, and 2nd The Vaccine that outsmarted god and was the real evil of Mandemic Covid=19...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.