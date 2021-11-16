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Past warnings of the AI take over!
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560 views • November 16, 2021
This week Hips News will Continue to focus on all the Foreshadowing of the coming times.
TV, movies, magazines just to name a few prolific pieces of warnings when dealing with Advanced Tech of the future.
The ideas of today is the News
of tomorrow in retrospect it shaped the ideals and thinking about tomorrow.
Society has moved from being introduced to AI, now being involved to even married,
And soon having digital children.
TV, movies, magazines just to name a few prolific pieces of warnings when dealing with Advanced Tech of the future.
The ideas of today is the News
of tomorrow in retrospect it shaped the ideals and thinking about tomorrow.
Society has moved from being introduced to AI, now being involved to even married,
And soon having digital children.
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