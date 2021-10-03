NBA Star Draymond Green Is Not Pressuring His Teammates for Vaccination

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10/01/2021 NBA star and leader of Golden State Warriors Draymond Green refuses to press his teammates for vaccination. He describes that whether to take the vaccine should be a personal and health related issue has now become a political war.