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We Are Winning The War! ,, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc
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111 views • December 23, 2021
We Are Winning The War! ,, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc Main navigation
As I speak it is the 22nd December 2021. It may be after that when you see this but it won’t be before. In this video, my 300th and my Christmas and New Year Special, I’m going to look back at the last two years and forward to the year ahead – and predict the enemy’s plans for 2022.
I’ve been warning for over six months now that, whatever happened, they’d want to introduce more restrictions around now. I’ve always said they’ll get heavy after Christmas when we are all feeling depressed by the end of the holiday. In a psyop – which this is – you aim to hit the enemy – that’s us – hardest when they’re most vulnerable. There are few holidays to look forward to. Jobs are at risk. As predicted a long time ago, mortgage rates and inflation are going up and up.
The lies and the lunacy continue; deceits and threats are as flimsy as a house of cards. And every bit as vulnerable. They are getting increasing desperate – a sign that we are winning the war. The evidence proving that covid-19 is a fraud is accumulating rapidly. And those responsible for this coup are finding it increasingly difficult to hide the truth. More and more people are waking up – and staying awake.
Government people say that 5% of hospital beds are occupied with people who have covid. They ignore the fact that in winter it’s common for 30% of hospital beds to be occupied by people with flu. That makes the ordinary flu six times as dangerous as covid. I believe that one or two have died with omicron. I am sceptical about whether any not already seriously ill have died of it.
New figures from the British Government show that there are not just five million people who haven’t had their first jab. The real figure is 23.5 million – that means that less than two thirds of the population has had any jab at all. A study published in the European Journal of Epidemiology confirms that increases in covid-19 cases are completely unrelated to levels of vaccination. The study was conducted in 68 countries worldwide. The data shows that areas where many people have been jabbed continue to have significant cases of covid. Indeed, it seems that areas where there is a high percentage of jabbed individuals have more cases of covid-19 per one million people. The conclusion is that the people being jabbed are spreading covid.
CREDITS ,, https://vernoncoleman.org/videos/we-are-winning-war
As I speak it is the 22nd December 2021. It may be after that when you see this but it won’t be before. In this video, my 300th and my Christmas and New Year Special, I’m going to look back at the last two years and forward to the year ahead – and predict the enemy’s plans for 2022.
I’ve been warning for over six months now that, whatever happened, they’d want to introduce more restrictions around now. I’ve always said they’ll get heavy after Christmas when we are all feeling depressed by the end of the holiday. In a psyop – which this is – you aim to hit the enemy – that’s us – hardest when they’re most vulnerable. There are few holidays to look forward to. Jobs are at risk. As predicted a long time ago, mortgage rates and inflation are going up and up.
The lies and the lunacy continue; deceits and threats are as flimsy as a house of cards. And every bit as vulnerable. They are getting increasing desperate – a sign that we are winning the war. The evidence proving that covid-19 is a fraud is accumulating rapidly. And those responsible for this coup are finding it increasingly difficult to hide the truth. More and more people are waking up – and staying awake.
Government people say that 5% of hospital beds are occupied with people who have covid. They ignore the fact that in winter it’s common for 30% of hospital beds to be occupied by people with flu. That makes the ordinary flu six times as dangerous as covid. I believe that one or two have died with omicron. I am sceptical about whether any not already seriously ill have died of it.
New figures from the British Government show that there are not just five million people who haven’t had their first jab. The real figure is 23.5 million – that means that less than two thirds of the population has had any jab at all. A study published in the European Journal of Epidemiology confirms that increases in covid-19 cases are completely unrelated to levels of vaccination. The study was conducted in 68 countries worldwide. The data shows that areas where many people have been jabbed continue to have significant cases of covid. Indeed, it seems that areas where there is a high percentage of jabbed individuals have more cases of covid-19 per one million people. The conclusion is that the people being jabbed are spreading covid.
CREDITS ,, https://vernoncoleman.org/videos/we-are-winning-war
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