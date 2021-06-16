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It's your Country, take it back!
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30 views • June 16, 2021
A leader of a 15 million person Army could take back their Country, Right? So why don't the Mexicans in America that actually miss their country get a Free Copy of the US Constitution and change it to say Mexico?
They could all buy a gun or 4 and go back home, kill all the bad guys, and BOOM, they have their country back in a few months.
End Slate Mouse Pad 15”x8”
https://prepperguy.com/shop/product/
Most of my podcasts are Rated (R)
If bad language offends your sensibilities, by all means, go back down to your parent's basement.
Mexico, Revolution, Cinco de Mayo, Free Mexico
They could all buy a gun or 4 and go back home, kill all the bad guys, and BOOM, they have their country back in a few months.
End Slate Mouse Pad 15”x8”
https://prepperguy.com/shop/product/
Most of my podcasts are Rated (R)
If bad language offends your sensibilities, by all means, go back down to your parent's basement.
Mexico, Revolution, Cinco de Mayo, Free Mexico
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