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COMMUNISM IN CANADA - BILL S-233 UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME with Standardized Health Requirements - this is the Chinese Social Credit System. No jab. No welfare. 022722
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252 views • February 27, 2022
COMMUNISM IN CANADA! "Conspiracy Theory"? BILL S-233 UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME with "standardized health requirements" this is the Chinese social credit system. No jab. No welfare. And the vast majority of you wont be able to survive without "government assistance." Because you will OWN NOTHING!
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