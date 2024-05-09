"The Sacred War", English subtitles - Russian Song for Victory Day, 1945

The Sacred War, English subtitles - Victory Day Song 1945
The music is by Alexander Alexandrov.
The circumstances of the composition and first performance of the song were hurried; the lyrics were published on 24 June 1941. Alexandrov immediately wrote the music for them, writing the notes out on a blackboard for the singers to copy manually. The first performance was on 26 June at Belorussky Railway Station, where according to eyewitnesses it was sung five times in succession.
Here's some historical info about this song.
It was composed a few days after the war started.
http://musicofheroes.com/section/wake-up
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.